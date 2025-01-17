Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Christchurch

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Police received a report of a person being struck by a vehicle near a café in the gardens at about 7am on Thursday.

"The pedestrian is reported to have a leg injury," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was subsequently located and impounded, enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle being in the park."

St John said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Rolleston Ave, Christchurch Central, at 6.55am on Thursday.

"One ambulance responded and transported one patient in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital," a St John spokesperson said.