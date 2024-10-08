Pensioner charged with Christchurch woman's murder

File photo

A man in his 70s has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Christchurch property.

Emergency services were called to the Mount Pleasant address around 5pm on Monday.

A homicide probe has been launched.

Police said they were now working to figured out exactly what has happened, However, they said they were not looking for anyone else over the death.

A Christchurch man was arrested on Monday.

He was expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday charged with murder.