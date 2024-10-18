Person in serious condition after incident at Christchurch workplace

File photo: NZ Herald/file

A person has been seriously injured at a workplace in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby.

Emergency services were called to a commercial premises in Branston Street at about 8.20am on Friday.

St John said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

It was the third workplace incident in Christchurch in just three weeks.

On Tuesday, a person was found dead at a commercial premises on Carmen Road, also in Hornby.

Near the start of the month, a person died at an industrial site in Harewood.