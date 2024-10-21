Pet therapy programme brings River of joy to care home residents

River at Essie Summers. Photo: Supplied

The Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust has launched a pet therapy programme at care homes in Christchurch.

Ex-Dogwatch canine River has been providing residents with companionship since August.

The programme has been running at Essie Summers and Cashmere View Retirement Village, and is receiving positive feedback from both residents and staff.

“I just love seeing River; she reminds me of my dogs, and it brings back so many happy memories,” says Eleanor, a resident at Essie Summers.

A lifelong dog lover, Eleanor has missed the comfort and companionship of dogs while living in a retirement home.

River’s visits have helped fill that void, bringing joy, connection, and conversation to Eleanor and other residents.

River, a huntaway-border collie cross, was adopted from Dogwatch in 2022 and has quickly become a favourite at the care homes.

But River's journey to Dogwatch wasn’t an easy one. She was found wandering the streets of Bromley, severely underweight, by the Christchurch City Council Animal Management team.

After remaining unclaimed at the council pound, she was transferred to Dogwatch, where she initially struggled with the shelter environment, barking frequently out of distress.

However, when she met her new family, her true personality shone through.

"River came straight up to us when we met her at Dogwatch, wanting love and pats," says Amelia, her adopter.

"She has been the best dog and slotted into our lives effortlessly."

The pet therapy programme is part of Dogwatch’s commitment to giving back to the community, creating opportunities for both dogs and people to enrich one another’s lives.

River’s visits not only bring comfort and smiles but also spark conversations, with many residents reminiscing about their own pets and enjoying the emotional connection that comes with spending time with a dog.