Petitioner celebrates Christchurch council's u-turn on stadium

The fight over the number of seats at Christchurch's new multi-million dollar stadium is over after councillors back-tracked on their decision to slash 5000 seats.

And Rob Hough is celebrating - he organised the petition, signed by 24,000 Cantabrians, which called for councillors to change their minds. He spoke to Corin Dann:

The council's u-turn comes as new figures revealed the larger 30,000 seat option would cost an extra $50-million, rather than the $88-million first proposed.

A majority of councillors made a preliminary decision last month to reduce the capacity to 25,000, but councillors voted on Thursday to backtrack on that decision.

Its call to trim the number of seats to 25,000 sparked anger among some residents and spurred an online petition. The petition, signed by more than 24,000 people, was presented to councillors yesterday.