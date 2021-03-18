Plan to turn former Hornby hotel site into retail hub

The Equestrian Hotel will be demolished to make way for a new commercial development hub if approved. Image: Supplied

A plan to turn the site of an iconic Christchurch hotel into a bustling hub of retail activity could become a reality in Hornby.

A resource consent application by Kirk Roberts Consulting Engineers Ltd is currently being considered by Christchurch City Council to turn the former Equestrian Hotel site into a commercial development called 'The Railyard'.

The hotel closed down last week and will be demolished after more than 50 years of serving the community due to the costs associated with bringing the building up to modern standards.

The application put together by Planz Consultants said the proposed development will have significant positive effects for the community as the area’s population continues to grow.

The Equestrian Hotel. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Tower St development, if approved, will comprise six new buildings for both retail and hospitality purposes with a mezzanine and outdoor dining area and will have about 151 on-site car parks.

“Overall, the proposed development is considered to have significant positive effects through the development of a poorly utilised piece of land, contained within an area already identified for commercial activity of a similar scale, to encourage and support economic and social well-being of the community,” the application read.

Kirk Roberts Consulting is also responsible for a number of other projects across the city and nationwide, including Hoyts EntX on Colombo St and the Guthrey Centre, Cashel St.