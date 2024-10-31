Plight of penguins to take centre stage

Nikki Wallace-Bell has been collaborating with the Lyttelton community to create art that sends an important message. Photo: Nikki Wallace-Bell

More than 100 individually designed ceramic kororā are ready to be displayed at locations around Naval Point next month.

Photo: Nikki Wallace-Bell

The kororā is a white-flippered penguin that breeds around Lyttelton Harbour.

They are one of the world’s smallest penguins – growing just over 25cm tall and weighing 1.5kg – but they have been identified as an endemic species and a barometer for a healthy harbour by Whaka-Ora Health Harbour.

Ceramic artist Nikki Wallace-Bell has collaborated with Ngāti Wheke kaumātua, the community, Lyttleton Primary School pupils, the Climate Change Campus and families from Naval Point Yacht Club to create a giant waddle of kororā.

The exhibition is one part of a research project led by Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

Wallace-Bell said the purpose of the project is to “influence the willingness and ability of those on land to take voluntarily pro-environmental action”.

The kororā population is declining, largely due to predators, water pollution and a lack of food.

Wallace-Bell said predation of the penguins can also be caused by human actions. Dogs who have been let off the leash at night can find penguins burrowing in the bush.

“The ways people can be kaititaki (guardians) are to do with keeping your dogs on leashes and also building predator boxes to prevent stoats, weasels and possums from stealing penguin eggs,” she said.

Photo: Nikki Wallace-Bell

The penguins hunt by sight instead of smell, so when the waters are muddied by a weather event they are unable to fish.

Plastic in the harbour can be mistaken for food by penguins which causes them to choke, Wallace-Bell said.

“We’re trying to increase the population by creating an environment that is safe where they are not disturbed.”

She said it was “absolutely amazing” to witness the community coming together and using the medium of art to raise awareness about the decline in kororā numbers.

Photo: Nikki Wallace-Bell

“Meeting all those different people, the children were amazing and telling stories in the workshops while we were making their own individual penguins gave them the opportunity to listen about how they can become kaitiaki for the white flipper penguins in the area.

“I’m just really hoping that those kids get the message from the beautiful penguins they’ve made.”