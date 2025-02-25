Police arrest 36yo man who allegedly discharged shotgun

Police caught up to a man who allegedly fired a shotgun then fled the scene in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a property on Emmett St, Shirley, about 4.40pm after reports a man had discharged a shotgun.

No one was hurt in the incident. The man left the scene in a vehicle.

When police located a vehicle of interest, the driver took off.

“A vehicle of interest was located, but the driver fled after seeing police," the spokesperson said.

"A pursuit was abandoned due to the concerning manner of driving."

Police tracked the vehicle to an address on Sumner St in Spreydon.

Cordons were set up and the 36-year-old man was arrested about 5pm.

Police were considering laying charges.

"This was a fast-moving and we are thankful that no members of the public were harmed," the spokesperson said.

Police undertook scene examinations at the Emmett St and Sumner St properties.