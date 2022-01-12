Police, council meet over 'upsetting' protests, Destiny Church services at Cranmer Square

Brian Tamaki. Photo: NZ Herald

Christchurch City Council met with police on Tuesday to discuss how to stop non-permitted activities at Cranmer Square, such as the recent protests and Destiny Church services.

The central city square has been regularly used over the past few months to hold services run by Destiny Church and protests organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition group.

City council general manager infrastructure, planning and regulatory services Jane Davis said permits, required under the city's Parks Bylaw to hold these events, were not obtained.

Council staff met with police on Tuesday to discuss the situation and how the events could be prevented.

"It was a very productive meeting but neither the council nor the police will be commenting further until we have worked through the next steps," Davis said.

"We are hopeful that by working together we can find a resolution.

"Cranmer Square is a special park and the only events that we normally allow there are commemorative events, such as Anzac Day services.

"It is also in a residential area and the ongoing church services and protests are upsetting the local residents.

"They are rightly concerned that the organisers of the protests and church services have been erecting temporary stages and portable toilets and operating food trucks without the required permission from the council.

"We totally share the frustration of residents who have complained to us about the impacts of the noise and behaviour associated with their events on their neighbourhood.

"We are pursuing all avenues to minimise, or preferably eliminate, the adverse impacts on the Cranmer Square residents," Davis said.