Police raids uncover cocaine, ketamine, LSD, cannabis

Two people have been arrested after police confiscated cash, cocaine, ketamine, LSD, and cannabis during coordinated raids across Canterbury and Queenstown.

The Canterbury police organised crime group netted more than 100 grams of cocaine when they executed "a number of search warrants simultaneously" in the region last week.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said a 61-year-old man was remanded in custody on several charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, LSD, and cannabis for supply.

He was due to reappear in court at a later date, said McCloy.

Search warrants were also executed in the Queenstown area by the organised crime group and drug dog team.

McCloy said a 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD for supply.

He appeared in Queenstown District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday.

"Police continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105," McCloy said.

"Information can also be reported to your local police station or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681."