Police station finally set to reopen after it was closed in February

hornby_ps.jpg The Hornby police station should reopen in eight weeks. Photo: Star News

The Hornby police station could reopen in eight weeks after ongoing concerns from residents over its closure.

The Greater Hornby Residents Association asked police why it was closed, with chairman Marc Duff saying the community was concerned that with crime increasing, they were not able to go to their local police station.

The association was told by police the station had been temporarily closed because a previous front desk staff member had been transferred to Rollestion and the replacement, who had been trained, had decided to leave.

However, a second recruitment drive to find a new person for the front desk has just closed, so police are aiming to reopen the station to the public in about eight weeks.

The station has been closed since February. A closed “until further notice” sign is hanging on the station door.

But on the police website it says the station is open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

However, there is a note to call ahead in case of “unforeseen closures”.

On the sign, people are directed to go to the Christchurch Central station or call 111.

After a recent meeting, the association agreed to compile a letter expressing the community’s concerns.

It was then directed to take the letter to the central station, which it did last week.

Crime reporting unit Sergeant Straton Logan replied, thanking the association for raising its concerns and acknowledged the community’s frustration.

“It is our purpose to ensure that the community is safe and feels safe and I understand that, within the Hornby community, having access to a staff member through the front counter plays a pivotal part in this,” he said.

“The factors that have contributed to the prolonged closure of the Hornby police station front counter is due to staff shortages in our department and the out of the ordinary demands that Covid-19 has placed on the NZ police service.”