Police target more gang assets

The High Court granted a forfeiture order in relation to property owned by a Rebels gang member. Photo: File image

More assets linked to gangs and organised crime in Christchurch have been forfeited to police.

A High Court order granted on December 12 led to the forfeiture of property owned by a Rebels gang member, said Detective Senior Sergeant Stu McGowan.

He said about $81,000 cash and four rings valued at $25,000, seized as part of a methamphetamine investigation in Christchurch, were forfeited.

McGowan said another order, granted by the High Court on November 15 as part of Operation Soul, led to the forfeiture of $37,800 in cash from a member of the Tribesman gang.

On November 30, the Head Hunters gang pad in Wigram was also forfeited to police.

Police asked the High Court to forfeit the property under the Criminal Proceeds Act 2009.

More than $6162 from unlicensed gaming machines and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were also seized.

"These forfeitures demonstrate police’s ongoing commitment to disrupting gang activity that actively harms the community and allows them to profit from addiction," McGowan said.

"Criminals who continue to attempt to distribute and supply methamphetamine will be targeted by police and have their unlawfully obtained profits stripped from them."