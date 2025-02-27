Poll: More money for cycleway after $1.2m cost blowout

Money has been reallocated to a new section of central Christchurch cycleway to cover a $1.2 million cost blowout.

A majority of councillors believe completing the Antigua Street Cycle Network (Tuam-Moorhouse) before the October opening of the nearby Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is crucial. While others believe the budget increasing from $3.7m to $4.9m was too costly.

Councillors voted 11-6 to approve the reallocation of the funding on Wednesday after a lively debate.

The cycleway will run alongside Parakiore and if the funding was not transferred the delay would have led to obstructive road works.

The money will come from the Wheels to Wings cycleway project.

Council staff warned funding approval must happen before the Annual Plan is finalised in June, stressing the need to start construction quickly to finish before Parakiore opens.

Councillors clashed over the cost, with some questioning the financial management of cycleways and infrastructure, while others emphasized the project's importance.

Mayor Phil Mauger rejected the funding shift, saying the project was too costly.

“I’m not going to support this,” he said.

“I think the whole thing is over-designed with lots of trees when there’s 23,000 plants being planted at Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre less than three metres away. So I won’t be supporting it.”

Mauger's stance was strongly criticised by councillor Melanie Coker.

“I think it shows a lack of leadership, actually, from the mayor,” said Coker.

“And I’m not joking - if you’re going to open Metro Sports Parakiore and not have a road people can get into it, and people can’t cycle there, what are you trying to achieve? Nothing. That’s what you’re trying.”

Councillor Yani Johanson had concerns about rising costs for cycleways and transport projects, urging a review for cost-saving measures.

Council staff said there had been little appetite among councillors for exploring cost reductions in past briefings.

Councillor Aaron Keown supported Mauger, questioning the cost breakdown, especially for the trees. He suggested the cycleway should be integrated into the Parakiore site.

Despite the concerns, other councillors defended the project, highlighting the need for the upgrade due to expected high foot traffic once Parakiore opens.

Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter emphasised the importance of investing in the city’s future and councillor Sara Templeton pointed to the success of Riverside Market as proof of how well-designed public spaces can boost businesses.

Councillor Andrei Moore acknowledged the cost concerns but said delaying the project would be a mistake, particularly with 10,000 daily visitors expected at Parakiore.

For: Moore, Cotter, McClellan, Barber, Fields, Scandrett, Harrison-Hunt, Coker, Templeton, Donovan, Peters.

Against: Johanson, Gough, MacDonald, Keown, Mauger, Henstock.