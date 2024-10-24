Poll: Should fireworks finally be banned in NZ?

Guy Fawkes night fills many pet owners with anxiety for the well-being of their animals.

In a bid to protect pets and wild animals, the Pawprint Petition is calling for a complete ban on the private sale and use of fireworks.

"Each year our stores and vet clinics are flooded with stories of stressed-out pets and worried owners,” said Neil Cowie, chief executive of Animates which is behind the latest petition.

"Fireworks are no longer just a Guy Fawkes problem.

"Stockpiling leads to fireworks being set off throughout the year, compounding the stress and danger for animals."

Photo: Animates

SPCA chief scientific officer Dr Arnja Dale agrees, saying the organisation has been campaigning for decades to ban fireworks.

"Fireworks cause significant fear and distress to animals, compromising their welfare,” she said.

"In addition to these harms, wildlife and other animals are sometimes targeted and injured or abused deliberately with fireworks."

The petition, which urges the Government to implement the ban, will eventually be presented to Parliament.

It is supported by a New Zealand Veterinary Journal report that found 74.4 per cent of pets display a fear of fireworks, which includes hiding (70.8%), shivering (54.3%), and cowering (44.5%).

Currently in New Zealand, fireworks are available to buy from November 2-5. But there are no rules around when they can be used, except when Fire and Emergency NZ imposes a ban on fireworks and sky lanterns under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

Earlier this year, Fenz banned the use of fireworks across Canterbury from February 9 due to the dry conditions.

Over the past few years, fireworks have caused several major blazes in Canterbury, including vegetation fires at Pegasus Beach and Te Mata Peak in 2022 which resulted in homes being evacuated and thousands of native trees being destroyed.

Before lighting any fireworks, people are urged to check the Fenz website for current bans and/or fire dangers in the area.