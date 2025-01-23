Properties searched in homicide probe

Police investigating a Waikato homicide case searched several properties across Christchurch on Wednesday.

The search warrants were executed following the death of Turipapa Tukere, 42, after a brawl in Ngāruawāhia on December 27.

Police were called to Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection with Newton St, after reports of people fighting about 1.30pm.

Turipapa was taken to an ambulance station on Jordan St in a critical condition.

But she died before she could be airlifted to hospital.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation - and say there are now several houses of interest in Christchurch.

The armed offenders' squad was also involved in the search warrants.

"Staff from the Waikato-based investigation team travelled to Christchurch where they were assisted by Canterbury police, including the armed offenders' squad, in executing several search warrants," acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said.

"As a result of those warrants, police are now speaking with several people as we work to find answers to key questions, including who was involved and what occurred prior to Turipapa's death."

Police still want to hear from anyone with information that may help with the investigation.