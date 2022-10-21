Proposal put forward after meeting about controversial shipping container site

The container stacks next to the Heathcote River are obstructing residents views. Photo: Star News

A meeting to discuss the controversial Woolston industrial site was "productive", landlord Richard Peebles has said.

Richard Peebles. Photo: RNZ / Conan Young

Peebles met with Christchurch City Council last Thursday to talk about how they would move forward after tensions have been running high over recent weeks.

Residents in the area have suffered from the dust, constant noise and obstruction of their Port Hills' views caused by the site, both from the years of construction and the shipping containers that appeared in late July.

"You’re talking about people’s lives being disrupted for a considerable period of time," said Linwood councillor Yani Johanson.

Several residents said they are sick of the constant noise and being woken up by it.

To one, the sound and vibration of the shipping containers connecting with each other reminded her of the earthquake.

In light of concerns about the on-site containers’ non-compliance with the 11m height restrictions and possible safety concerns, the city council had given Peebles Group Ltd - which owns the site - a week to relocate up to a third of its 1500 empty containers.

Peebles told The Star last week the city council had sent an email stating the containers were a building and provided a legal opinion.

"That legal opinion has been roundly criticised and challenged," he said.

"It’s a completely absurd interpretation and it won’t hold up in any court."

Peebles said he has put forward a proposal for the city council to consider.

It involved “reducing height close to (the) boundary/resource consent application where required and determination by court of (the) definition of (a) building”.

“It was a constructive meeting,” he said.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said since it is an ongoing investigation, the city council could not comment.