Protesters heckle climate change minister

The climate change minister was drowned out at a conference by School Strike 4 Climate activists on Tuesday.

Minister Simon Watts was invited to speak at a conference in Christchurch run by the Environment Defence Society.

The protesters interrupted his speech chanting "climate over profit" and "stop the greenwash."

When asked by RNZ about the interruption, Watts said the government is committed to "meeting our climate change targets" and that they will "continue to use opportunities to engage with the public on how to meet them."

Joseph Bray was among the activists, Climate Liberation Aotearoa said.

"How do you sleep at night?" Bray yelled during Watts' speech.

Watts left before the protesters could block the stage while holding their banners.

Said Bray: "It was a move of extreme cowardice. By refusing to hear out the young people terrified for their future under National, he’s saying loud and clear that he doesn’t care about the climate or the people that will be killed by storms caused by the emissions increases his government supports."

Another activist Lucia Campbell-Reeves highlighted the Fast Track Bill and new oil and gas exploration licenses.

“Simon Watts was standing there spreading greenwashed lies while his government wages a violent war on Papatūānuku!" Campbell-Reeves said.

"We refuse to stand by while the government is pushing through with the Fast Track Bill and has just approved new oil and gas exploration licenses.

"Simon knows damn well that we cannot afford to burn more fossil fuels, but he’s only in it for the money. He needs to either stand up and fight for our futures or resign."

Environment Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor said he did not blame the climate minister for leaving during the speech.

Taylor said he was looking forward to hearing what the minister had to say, and felt "aggrieved the interruption occurred".

"On the one hand, 50 years ago I might have been one of those young people protesting because there's a lot of anxiety about climate change from the younger generation, but the bottom line is it wasn't the time or place."

This would make it harder for attempts by the EDS to encourage dialogue with government ministers, Taylor said.

