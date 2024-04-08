Pumpkin festival proves more popular than ever

Thousands of people flocked to the small Banks Peninsula town of Little River on Sunday, to check out pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

The Little River Giant Pumpkin Festival has been running for more than 20 years, and is a community fundraiser to help support the local school.

Festival organiser Mel Birch said the event seemed to get bigger every year.

"Tamariki like to receive microscopes and sunblock and tissues in class, all sorts of things we raise money for."

Hamilton's annual pumpkin carnival got cancelled this year, making the Little River event the country's biggest pumpkin festival of the year.

The giant pumpkins made for popular photo opportunities with the crowd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Competition was fierce.

Growers from across the district lined up in eight categories, including the smallest, the ugliest and the best children's decorated pumpkins.

Pumpkin competition judges Yvonne Gilmore, Wendy Calvesbert and Wendy Cole said the standard of entries was excellent.

They were amazed at the innovation and colourful new ideas brought to this year's competition.

Six-year-old first-time grower Margot Keymer was proud to claim the "Perfect Pumpkin" title.

Local pumpkin grower, Margot Keymer, 6, squashed the competition to claim the 'Perfect Pumpkin' title on her first effort. Photo: Geoff Sloan

However the main drawcards were the hotly-contested giant pumpkin categories.

"We have the big boy for the heaviest pumpkin, and we have the local big boy, which is the heaviest local pumpkin. We also have the wide girl, which is another giant competition, which is for the largest circumference."

Last year's runner-up, Templeton grower Max Farrell managed to take out the prestigious "Champion of Champions" trophy.

"I'm pleased with that, it's a good day out. Help the school, raise some funds. That's what it's all about."

The master grower was happy to share a few secrets to growing a monster pumpkin.

"Quite a bit of fertilizer, quite a bit of water and plenty of luck."

But Farrell's not resting on his laurels, he's vowing to return next year with an even bigger pumpkin or two.

Festival organisers announced next year's event will be held on April 6.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air