Pupils raise epic $6240 to support mental health

The Walk the Talk challenge aimed to raise money to support young people struggling with their mental health. Photo: Supplied

St Martins School pupils were the second highest fundraising team in the country for a challenge that supports young people in need.

The year 5 to 8 pupils participated in Youthline’s Walk the Talk challenge to support young people struggling with their mental health.

Throughout the week the pupils managed to raise an impressive $6240, well exceeding their original goal of $1000.

The highest fundraising team was the Youthline team, raising a total of $9587.

Each day for a week, the pupils completed 31 minutes of exercise to represent the average time of 31 minutes that a young person in need spends talking to a Youthline counsellor.

Principal Alice Denley said the idea for the school to participate in the challenge stemmed from Bullying Free NZ Week and Pink Shirt Day.

“For the past few years, our student council has run events throughout the week at school,” Denley said.

“This year, we wanted to do something bigger, so we have married the three events together.”

The pupils exceeded their goal, raising an impressive $6240. Photo: Supplied

Each pupil created an online profile to promote the cause and were donated money from their friends and family, some even receiving donations from family members overseas.

“There’s a real buzz amongst the kids participating. It’s so awesome to see them encouraging each other and pushing themselves through to the full 31 minutes.

“Two year 5/6 boys were overheard explaining what we were doing to a member of the public. Hearing them articulate the ‘why’ behind our cause was so special,” Denley said.

“They knew exactly how to explain the significance of the 31 minutes too.”

The type of exercise varied from HIIT classes to cross-country and circuit training in the school hall.

Denley said maintaining an awareness of bullying is important and the school aims to create a safe, respectful and inclusive environment.

"If students are being bullied, we want them to feel well supported, so they know what to do and how to respond.

"Our teachers offer mindfulness and values based programmes to support the well being of their students.”

"We also have Kaimahi from Mana Ake and Christchurch Methodist Mission working with individuals or whānau to support their learning or emotional well-being,” Denley said.