Putting the Arts Centre back together stone by stone

For Harris, each step along the way in the reconstruction of The Arts Centre in the central city brought a sense of satisfaction.
The recently restored Observatory building is an example of the work he and other skilled craftsmen were involved in.
The simplicity of the finished structure disguises the many hours of work involved, he says.
"Who remembers the observatory, before the earthquakes? You all do. Well, I never saw it before the earthquakes, so all I saw was the carnage," he said.
"So my job is to basically rebuild and refit some of the new stone that needed to be refitted."
Due to the extent of the damage, the tower block had to be deconstructed before it could be rebuilt, using a mix of new and original blocks of basalt and Oamaru stone.
"The biggest challenge would be trying to make it look like it hasn’t been changed but obviously it will look fresh and new cause it's new stone," Harris said.
However, the effects of weathering have already softened the appearance of the observatory’s pristine refurbishment, giving it a similar look to before the quakes.
- By John Spurdle
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air