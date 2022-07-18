Quake memorial meeting with assassinated PM remembered

David Bolam-Smith with former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Supplied

A memorial to 28 Japanese who died in the February 22, 2011, Christchurch earthquake will now forever remind David Bolam-Smith of the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Representing the sister city group, Christchurch Kurashiki Sister City Committee, Bolam-Smith met Abe in 2014 when he visited the Kahikatea Earthquake Memorial Sculpture in the Transitional Cathedral.

The 28 Japanese students killed in the collapse of the CTV building were the largest number of foreign citizens lost in the disaster.

Abe flew from Auckland for the commemoration, riding in a convoy of 22 cars, including bodyguards. At the cathedral he and his wife met Bolam-Smith and the Dean of Christ Church Cathedral at the time, Lynda Patterson.

Operating under “lockdown” security precautions, a small group including Bolam-Smith honoured all Christchurch’s quake victims by placing of a pohutukawa twig on the Kahikatea sculpture and offering prayers for the dead.

“I offered Prime Minister Abe and his wife a twig each and gave them him the opportunity to pray for his people, which he did, very graciously. And his wife did as well.”

Bolam-Smith, a business owner who says he brought the first sushi to Christchurch, has been fostering cross-cultural ties between Japan and the city for 30 years with the committee.

He has been to Japan more than 70 times, firstly on an overseas trip investigating technology for the Christchurch Star.

He met his wife Junko on that visit and has loved the country ever since.

He said Abe’s assassination was a shock, especially because Japan is so peaceful.

"He was very friendly and very gracious and over the years, into his second term as prime minister.

Abe san has been part of my Japanese life for a long, long time. And to have that happen, it was hard to believe when my wife said he’s been shot.”

Abe’s act of remembrance nearly a decade ago continues at the cathedral every February 22, with the placing of a basket of pohutukawa at the base of the Kahikatea sculpture.

Bolam-Smith worked with embassy officials and the Japanese community, including bereaved, to commission the sculpture after the 2011 quake.

The memorial was first displayed at Christ’s College Chapel in 2012, on the first quake anniversary.

It was the first time bereaved Japanese family members had gathered together in Christchurch.

"The Kahikatea tree grows in the swampy ground and they normally grow in clumps," Bolam-Smith said.

"Their roots are intertwined and quite often their branches are intertwined to give them stability in the wind. That represented the parents that gathered together, getting strength from each other.

"And the peak at the top of the sculpture represents, in Maori culture, the spirits depart from the highest point, the ice cap Mt Cook and the prayers – the spirits depart through the purity of water in Japan."

The grieving Japanese parents asked whether an identical sculpture could be made for them back home.

Bolam-Smith and other members of the Christchurch Kurashiki Sister City Committee set to work again, commissioning a “twin” installed at central Japan’s Toyoma College of Foreign Languages.

The language academy lost 12 students in the collapse of the CTV building. Christchurch has a permanent population of about 3000 Japanese.

-By Tim Fulton