Queues forming at Pak'nSave car park testing station

Pegasus Health begun testing at the Pak'nSave Moorhouse Ave car park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Queues are mounting at a random Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch.

On Friday, Pegasus Health begun testing at the Pak'nSave Moorhouse Ave car park aiming to get shoppers with no symptoms to volunteer for a test.

Pegasus Health chief executive Vince Barry said they are starting to see a few queues for people waiting to be testing.

"Clearly there is a large desire from people to be a part of the testing. Things are picking up every hour at the moment," he said.

About 150 swabs had landed back at the labs by 1pm on Friday with three hours of more testing to go.

Pak'nSave Moorhouse Av. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Mr Barry said it is an extraordinary achievement for something that was set up yesterday.

"Pak'nSave has been absolutely fantastic accommodating the testing here and been really supportive.

"The general public has been great putting themselves forward for this. It's really important that we all do our little bit and this is one of our ways of trying to work out if there is undetected cases in the community or not," he said.

Similar testing also took place in Queenstown on Thursday with 343 tests taken.

More random testing is planned for Auckland and Waikato.

The testing station was not advertised as the focus was on people with no symptoms or known exposure to the virus and they did not want to attract the wrong target group.

On Thursday, 70,160 tests had been conducted across the country.