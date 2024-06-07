Quotes sought for upgrades to domain

The Awa-iti Reserve Committee has requested city council funding for three projects at the Little River Domain. It wants to repair the heritage tennis pavilion, replace field lights and install information boards. Photo: Supplied

Proposed upgrades to the Little River Domain will require about $180,000 in Christchurch City Council funding.

City council staff have encouraged the Awa-iti Reserve Committee to get exact costings on three key projects at the domain.

The Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board also advised the reserve committee to get quotes for the projects when it accepted the committee’s triennial plan at its May meeting.

Reserve committee chair Dean White is now seeking quotes from contractors and funding options in addition to the city council.

The committee’s first priority is the repair and maintenance of the heritage tennis pavilion.

An initial estimate by the committee last month put the cost at $30,000.

“After some neglect over the years it is in need of repairs to ensure its longevity. The funds requested will be used to prevent further decline in the state of the building including weatherboard repairs, ensuring the building is weather tight and painting,” said White.

White said the pavilion would be a community asset once repaired, and could help reinvigorate the disestablished tennis club. He hopes to have the pavilion repaired by next the end of next year.

The committee is also requesting funding for new field lights at the domain.

“The current field lights are outdated and inefficient, and the addition of new lights would not only enhance the safety and security of the area for sports training, but could also provide a necessary landing zone for emergency medical helicopters,” White said.

He believed the Banks Peninsula rugby and netball clubs would benefit from brighter lighting during evening trainings.

The committee estimates replacement lights would cost about $150,000.

“The lights are a long-term project, a good to have not a must have. Unlike the pavilion, which is wasting away.”

The committee also wants funding for information boards around the domain, explaining the history of the area, the pavilion and the nearby library.

The estimated cost is about $5000.

“I believe that investing in these projects will not only preserve our heritage and enhance our domain but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of our community,” White said.