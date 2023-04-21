Ram-raiders target Christchurch liquor store

Liquorland Tower Junction. Photo: Facebook

A Christchurch liquor store has been targeted by ram-raiders who fled the scene in another vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at Liquorland at Tower Junction off Clarence St, Addington, about 5.10am on Friday.

The store's entrance was damaged in the raid before the offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle.

"A vehicle was used to gain entry into the store. Two offenders have exited the vehicle and entered the store," a police spokesperson said.

"The pair have stolen bottles of alcohol before getting into another vehicle and leaving the scene."

The spokesperson said inquiries to identify and locate the offenders are ongoing.