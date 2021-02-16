Rare quake photos uncovered for 10th anniversary

169-shag-rock.jpg Shag Rock following the quake. Photo: Newsline

Several seldom-seen photos capturing post-earthquake life in Christchurch will go on show in a new digital exhibition to mark the 10th anniversary of the February 22, 2011, quake.

The extensive online exhibition is a mix of photos submitted by the community to the Christchurch City Libraries’ digital heritage collection. They will be live from February 22.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said some photos will appear for the first time or have not been accessible to the public before.

Robertson says the array of images will bring fresh insight into the immediate impact of the earthquakes and the aftermath on communities.

"There are some remarkable images that people are willing to share from the quirky to the confronting and inspiring," she said.

"Ten years on from that fateful day, it is important to look back and remember."

The exhibition explores both the immediate and ongoing impact of the earthquakes, from the initial shock and damage, and the community coming together in the aftermath through to creative and inspirational projects for regeneration and rebuilding.

"The exhibition provides a platform for people to share their images and memories of the past 10 years," Robertson said.

"By providing access to this special collection, we can help nurture a greater understanding of the varied and challenging experiences for so many people.

"The exhibition also provides a gateway to our wider digital heritage collections, featuring many images from the past decade and earlier."

You can still contribute to the collection here. The new exhibition can be found here.