Ratepayers to foot up to $220k bill for pathway upgrades

Safety upgrades to the Coastal Pathway at Redcliffs Village have started and are set to finish on August 23. Photo: Supplied

Ratepayers will fork out up to $220,000 to pay for safety upgrades to the $17.5 million Christchurch Coastal Pathway in Redcliffs Village.

The improvements involve widening the footpath on Main Rd for about 5m in front of the shops, which aims to prevent collisions between pedestrians and cyclists and address the community’s safety concerns.

Shared pathway pavement markings, a new kerb and channel, bike stands, and a newly asphalted footpath are also part of the upgrade.

Construction has started after a delay due to prioritising the critical Moncks Bay section of the pathway in order to receive funding from the Labour government’s $3 billion shovel-ready fund.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said the need for safety improvements in Redcliffs had already been anticipated by the city council.

But to receive $15.8 million in government funding - the majority of the Coastal Pathway’s cost - he said the Moncks Bay section had to be started first within the six to 12-month timeframe required to qualify it as a shovel-ready project.

Coastal Pathway users have raised concerns about potential collisions and close-calls between pedestrians and cyclists since it opened. Photo: Supplied

Heathcote city councillor Sara Templeton said the previous government’s conditions forced the delay of the Redcliffs Village upgrades because it would have been difficult to meet the timeframe for funding if resources, including planning and construction, were split between both projects.

“The timing was difficult. Ideally, we would have done this earlier,” she said.

“It’s such a busy corner now with the Coastal Pathway completed.

"It made sense to give pedestrians a bit more space around there.”

The road works will finish on August 23.

Redcliffs Residents’ Association chair Christine Toner believes the upgrades are worth it to increase safety, but will only be effective if cyclists and pedestrians are considerate to each other.

“It will only increase safety if people follow the rules.”

Main Rd from the Beachville Rd corner to the Redcliffs Fish and Chips has been reduced to 30km/h from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, for the construction period.