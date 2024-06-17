Recreation land could be sold off without rates relief

Taylors Mistake bach owners bought the 73ha block in 1989. Photo: Supplied

Taylors Mistake bach owners have been refused rates relief for a 73ha recreation area they own, which could prompt them to sell it.

But they are in talks with Christchurch City Council to see if the bach licence fees they pay could be used to alleviate the costs of maintaining the land.

The 73ha block at Taylors Mistake. Image: Supplied

The group owns the block behind the beach through the Taylors Mistake Land Company Ltd.

Bach owner Malcolm McClurg said the company was spending about $15,000 annually on rates, weed control and fence maintenance for the land. Without reduced costs, it may decide to sell.

“It could put a stop to this great community asset. That would be a shame.”

A city council spokesperson said “there is no current scope for rates relief for this property”.