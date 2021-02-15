Reminder to wear face coverings on Canterbury buses

Photo: Supplied

Metro bus customers are being reminded face coverings are now mandatory on public transport across Canterbury, except for dedicated school buses and people who are exempt.

"Face coverings can be disposable masks, reusable ones, or even something you made at home," said Environment Canterbury.

"We would like to remind everyone that there are many different reasons that passengers or drivers may be exempt from wearing face coverings, and if in doubt, to please err on the side of kindness.

"Due to the mandatory wearing of face coverings, physical distancing is not required on public transport.

At alert level 2 fares are required, and the use of Metrocard as a contactless form of payment is preferred.

"Passengers are reminded to scan the NZ COVID Tracer app, using the many QR codes already in place throughout Metro vehicles.

More updates on bus travel can be found here.