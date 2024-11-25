Reserve renamed in honour of Banks Peninsula icon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The reserve off Cresswell Ave was known as '4673'.
It is on the original site of Frame’s house and garden and is the home of the Governors Bay community centre and swimming pool.
Frame bequeathed the land to the community after her death in 1981.
In April 2021, Bay Harbour News reported on the pupils’ efforts to have the reserve renamed in Frame’s honour.
The pupils who made the original request to the Banks Peninsula Community Board were very happy the sign had finally been installed.
Said Xavier: “It’s really cool it’s finally happened.”
Governors Bay School teacher Liza Rossie said many people were involved in the project.
"I am very grateful to Victoria Bliss (city council heritage conservation project planner) for supporting our idea and working with us to get an intangible heritage grant that enabled us to create the Hilda Frame Reserve interpretation sign,” Rossie said.
"Also thanks to David Bundy of Governors Bay Heritage Trust and Sage Rossie-Tong for the photographs on the signage.
"We were also very lucky that Zane Darrell, one of Hilda Frame’s foster family, read the original Bay Harbour News article (in 2021) and as a result gifted her medal to the Governors Bay community.
"This was presented along with all the correspondence and telegrams which are now archived at Tūranga central library."