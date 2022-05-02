Monday, 2 May 2022

Residents call for lower speed limit in Addington

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File image
    Photo: File image
    Speeding drivers are concerning residents in Addington.

    The Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board received a letter on behalf of the Addington Neighbourhood Association, proposing the speed limit be reduced on several streets in the suburb.

    The letter proposed roads between Selwyn St and Lincoln Rd, from Brougham St to Harman St, which currently have a 40km/h speed limit, be reduced to 30km/h.

    The board noted it had previously asked Christchurch City Council for a speed reduction in Addington and strongly supported the association’s proposal.

    It requested the speed reduction zone be reconsidered urgently.

    “This makes me absolutely furious,” said board chairwoman Karolin Potter.

    “If there ever was a suburb that needed a 30km/h speed limit, it’s Addington.”

    Board members noted other areas, such as Sumner and Woolston, have a 30km/h limit, yet residential streets in Addington remain at 40km/h.

    Potter said Addington is one of the of the most built up areas in the city with narrow streets and a high population, including children.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter