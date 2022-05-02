Residents call for lower speed limit in Addington

Photo: File image

Speeding drivers are concerning residents in Addington.

The Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board received a letter on behalf of the Addington Neighbourhood Association, proposing the speed limit be reduced on several streets in the suburb.

The letter proposed roads between Selwyn St and Lincoln Rd, from Brougham St to Harman St, which currently have a 40km/h speed limit, be reduced to 30km/h.

The board noted it had previously asked Christchurch City Council for a speed reduction in Addington and strongly supported the association’s proposal.

It requested the speed reduction zone be reconsidered urgently.

“This makes me absolutely furious,” said board chairwoman Karolin Potter.

“If there ever was a suburb that needed a 30km/h speed limit, it’s Addington.”

Board members noted other areas, such as Sumner and Woolston, have a 30km/h limit, yet residential streets in Addington remain at 40km/h.

Potter said Addington is one of the of the most built up areas in the city with narrow streets and a high population, including children.