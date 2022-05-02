Safety concerns behind plan to change crossing and drop speed limit

Kamlesh Patel, who owns the Opawa Universal Dairy, said he supports the proposal to lower speed limits from 50km/h to 40km/h. Photo: Supplied

Concerns over speeding drivers causing several near misses at a Christchurch pedestrian crossing has prompted a plan to make it safer.

Residents and business owners have complained to the city council about safety at the crossing next to the shops on Opawa Rd at the intersection with Vincent Pl.

Proposed changes to the crossing include raising the flush crossing onto a platform, putting red paint at either side of the crossing, and creating kerbside islands to reduce the crossing distance and improve visibility.

Opawa Universal Dairy owner Kamlesh Patel has made a submission on the crossing proposals and said he supports reducing the speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h.

He also said school children run over the crossing without looking both ways, putting themselves in danger.

Community members and business owners can have their say on the proposed changes to the Opawa Rd pedestrian crossing. Photo: Supplied

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said the proposals are intended to make the road safer for everyone, whether they are walking, scooting, cycling or driving.

“The shops are well used by local residents and school children and it’s important that their safety isn’t compromised by vehicles speeding through or not seeing the pedestrian crossing,” said Wright.

“Along with improving the safety of our city-wide road network we want to encourage people to walk and cycle around their neighbourhood,” Wright said.

The planned changes at the Opawa Rd crossing. Image: CCC

“Lowering the speed limit is an effective way to help all road users feel safer when moving around our neighbourhood streets.”

Speed limit changes have also been proposed in Opawa and Beckenham that would see selected streets reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h and 30km/h.

The changes are part of the city council’s slow speeds neighbourhood programme and residents are encouraged to share their views on the draft proposal.

•The deadline for submissions is May 3. To have your say, go to ccc.govt.nz/the-council/haveyoursay