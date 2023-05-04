Residents near controversial shipping container site want mayor's help

The container stacks obstruct residents' views of the Port Hills. Photo: Supplied

Residents living close to land used for storing shipping containers want Christchurch City Council to hurry up and do something about them.

Phil Mauger.

One has taken to emailing Mayor Phil Mauger for help – but she has had no response.

“I do think he has let the community down,” said Melissa McCutchan.

“We just don’t seem to be getting anywhere . . . our concerns are not being taken seriously.”

The containers are being stored on industrial land in Woolston, close to residents homes including McCutchan’s.

She said her house shakes and reverberates when containers are moved.

It is not uncommon for she and her children to wake up at night when containers fall. She likened the sound to an earthquake.

“If it’s not waking me up, it’s waking up my children,” she said.

“It’s taking a significant toll on everything.”

Residents complained about the site last year. In November the city council determined the operator had been stacking containers higher than the 11m allowed under the industrial parks outline development plan, and was also using a designated landscaping and stormwater setback.

The operator applied for resource consent in November to be allowed to stack containers higher than 11m. They also applied to be able to use the setback area.

A city council spokesperson said staff were waiting for further information from the applicant.

The view from Melissa McCutchan's dining room. Photo: Supplied

“So it’s difficult to provide a timeframe for when the consent will be completed,” the spokesperson said.

But the containers continue to be stacked, frustrating nearby residents who have the backing of Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board chair Paul McMahon and Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan.

McMahon has also emailed Mauger and city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale.

Mauger was hailed as a people’s hero before he was elected mayor. He used his contracting company to dig a trench in Bexley to stop flooding.

McCutchan was disappointed Mauger had not responded to the plea for help.

Mauger did not respond to questions put to him by Bay Harbour News. A spokesperson for the mayor said it was a matter for city council staff to deal with.

While the resource consent is being considered, the city council has temporarily allowed containers to be stacked six high, meaning the stack could be about 17m.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly by council staff given the concerns being raised,” the city council spokesperson said.

“An abatement notice was issued for the activity. Most aspects of the non-compliance were addressed by the operator. However, some aspects were deferred to await completion of processing of the resource consent.”

Photo: Supplied

The six-high container stacks obstruct residents’ views of the Port Hills.

“We had such a beautiful view of the area, and it’s just been diminished,” McCutchan said.

The city council spokesperson said the reason for allowing the containers to be stacked six high was due to a difference in interpretation – whether a container meets the definition of a building and is subject to the height limit.

The property owner’s lawyer also said they would apply for resource consent to stack up to six containers, the spokesperson said.

“Council staff considered it reasonable to allow those issues to be thoroughly and properly considered through the resource consent process.”

McCutchan wants to see the District Plan height limit enforced for safety, noise and the view from her home.

Paul McMahon.

McMahon wants the original plan enforced. “It really is not fair,” he said.

“It’s affecting people’s quiet enjoyment of their own homes.”

With the increased height of the stacks, McMahon said views of the Port Hills are considerably more obstructed.

“I was used to seeing this beautiful view of the hills,” he said.

While exercising discretion is standard city council practice, McMahon wants to see discretion in favour of the community, instead of the operator.

“I understand the council must adhere to the law and it’s very difficult when dealing with wealthy developers, but Woolston only has the council to stand up for us,” he said.

“It is very complex and very unfair that people’s right to the quiet enjoyment of their homes is being denied to them.”

McLellan thinks it would be better if the city council focused on enforcing the District Plan.

“I’ve had a lot of feedback from residents who are disappointed and frustrated about this development,” she said.

“They’re concerned about the noise, the safety of stacked containers, the loss of visual amenity, and the impact of industrial activity on the sensitive ecological river corridor.”