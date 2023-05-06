Residents out in force for coronation street-party.

It was party time as residents of King Street and Charles Street in Rangiora came together on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Flags and royal banners flew proudly as residents enjoyed scones and high tea.

Staff from the Waimakariri District Council assisting with traffic management after the road was closed to allow for the neighbourhood street party. Residents were encouraged to write messages for the new monarch and sign up for neighbourhood support.

The Wizard made an appearance at the coronation celebration.

Street party organiser Sam Fisher said they had a lot of support to set up the event. He said the idea for the street party came after talking to a neighbour. "We were just saying how it's a shame that the neighbours around here don't know each other.

And from that, we thought we'll close the street and roar into this. And with a King Charles signs there, it makes it quite obvious that this is a really good opportunity. We won't get another one for a very long time". Donations were collected on the day for St John.

By Geoff Sloan