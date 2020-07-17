Road blocked after crash at Woodend

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash on the corner of Main North Rd and Rangiora Woodend Rd, Woodend, happened about 8.25am on Friday.
St John New Zealand spokesman Gerard Campbell said three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
State Highway 1 was blocked but is now open.
"The crash, blocking northbound travel at SH 1, Woodend, has now been cleared. Normal traffic flow has ben restored," said a Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said nobody had to be cut from the vehicles.