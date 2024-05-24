More than a year until Chch's new indoor sport and aquatic centre completed

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Rau Paenga Limited

Another completion date has been set for Christchurch's floundering new indoor sport and aquatic centre.

The Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, being built between Moorhouse Ave, Stewart St, St Asaph St and Antigua St, is now expected to be completed by July 2025.

John O’Hagan, the chief executive of Rau Paenga, the agency responsible for delivering Crown infrastructure projects, said the centre will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council, which will undertake a 12-week commissioning process once construction is completed.

O’Hagan said he is cautiously optimistic contractor CPB will make its mid-2025 target.

“There are some dedicated people working very hard on the site right now and the path to a July 2025 completion is achievable, if CPB resources and manages the project appropriately.

"I have personally stressed to CPB’s leadership the weight of community expectation that is on it to complete this highly-anticipated facility.

“While I’m disappointed construction cannot be completed earlier than July 2025, with CPB halting its legal action earlier in the year and ending its pursuit of $439m worth of claims for past and future work on Parakiore, taking more time to materially challenge the contractor’s programme would only become a distraction that would not see Parakiore finished any sooner. The most productive course of action now is to focus on achieving this date.”

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is exepected to be completed in July 2025. Photo: Rau Paenga Limited

O’Hagan said Parakiore is now about 80 per cent complete.

"The scoreboards are in, the first of the wooden flooring is being laid in the 3780m2 community courts space, the installation of the final two pools is about to commence and the first of the 19,500 plants and trees that will surround the facility are being planted.

“As we did with Te Pae Christchurch, we will be able to provide a total cost for the project when it is finished.

“While I appreciate this is a little unconventional not to share a forecast cost, given the past tensions, ongoing discussions around the nature of the live contract and the levers we have to drive performance, it is prudent for us to maintain a strong commercial position for this last portion of the build.”

It follows a legal standoff between CPB and Rau Paenga and a mammoth cost blowout for the plagued sport centre.

Construction on the long awaited facility began six years ago and was initially set for completion by October 2021.

But the project has been burdened by constant delays, ballooning costs, and precarious ground conditions.

It all came to a head last year when the contractors and project managers Rau Paenga ended up in court, much to the chagrin of local sports groups and authorities.

Parakiore will be New Zealand’s largest indoor sport and aquatic facility. Photo: Rau Paenga Limited

CPB launched a bid to terminate the contract in the High Court, after Rau Paenga rejected claims of sizeable cost variations.

The firm estimated the total cost for Parakiore was $696m, more than triple the original contract price agreed on.

The contractors requested extensions to the project, but this was declined by engineers.

In September 2022, CPB claimed for an additional $212m, which ballooned to $439m in 12 months.

Both parties initially agreed on a contract price of $220m.

-With RNZ