'Safe speed platform' for busy St Albans intersection

The work on the Cranford St and McFaddens Rd intersection will start next week. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Speed bumps will be installed next week to slow down traffic at a busy intersection in Christchurch.

The work comes after Christchurch City Council received reports of a safety issue at the St Albans pedestrian crossing on Cranford St, where drivers turn left out of McFaddens Rd.

A city council spokesperson said motorists sometimes fail to notice the red traffic signals while attempting to find a gap in traffic.

To address this, the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board approved the installation of safety measures, including a safe speed platform just before the pedestrian crossing.

The speed bumps aim to slow traffic down, giving drivers more time to notice red signals and stop safely and significantly reducing the risk of an accident for people using the crossing.

Several other solutions were considered, including full signalisation at the intersection.

However, the approved safety measures were the most cost-effective and efficient way to resolve the issue in the busy area.

The work has been timed to take place during the school holidays when traffic is not as busy.

McFaddens Rd will be closed at the intersection with Cranford St from Monday, January 20, to Tuesday, January 28. A lane drop will be in place on Cranford St at the pedestrian crossing.

Between 11pm and 6am on Thursday, January 23, and Sunday, January 26, there will be no access for northbound traffic, heading towards the Christchurch Northern Corridor, between Innes Rd and the Cranford St roundabout.

Detours will be signposted and businesses in the area will remain open as usual. However, some on-street parking near the site will be temporarily unavailable.