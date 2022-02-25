Safety concerns at busy intersection: Call to ban right turns onto Lincoln Rd

The Domain Tce/Lincoln Rd intersection is often busy with vehicles turning into Lincoln Rd. Photo: Star Media

Banning the right-hand turn and lowering the speed limit on Domain Tce is the goal for Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolin Potter.

Potter shared her concerns about the dangerous and busy intersection where Domain Tce meets Lincoln Rd with the board. Members supported her suggestions to lower the speed limit to 30km/h and ban right-hand turns onto Lincoln Rd.

The board also requested Christchurch City Council staff advise them of any different options to improve safety at the intersection.

Karolin Potter. Photo: Supplied

Potter said motorists turning right out of Domain Tce onto Lincoln Rd can feel anxious during peak rush hours as they hold up the queue of traffic behind them.

She said Hoon Hay Rd and Lyttelton St on either side of Domain Tce have lights for right-turning traffic, so if the right-turn at Domain Tce is banned there are still options close by.

“You don’t need the Domain Tce [right-turn], which is very narrow because the cycleway is next door to it and can’t really encompass a right-hand turner or a left-hand turner,” Potter said.

“So those people who are wanting to go left at rush hour are having tremendous difficulty getting out.”

Lincoln Rd, which leads off Domain Tce, can get particularly busy during peak times, with an average of 72,568 vehicles passing through both ways daily.

Potter also said children's safety is an issue around Domain Tce, as there is a lot of sport played in the area with Spreydon Domain and the tennis club close by.

Karolin Potter says turning right out of Domain Tce onto Lincoln Rd can make motorists anxious. Photo: Star Media

She said because of the sports grounds there is also a lot of parallel parking on Domain Tce, which can be dangerous for children.

“All of this means we should slow the traffic down going through Domain Tce.”

She also noted other nearby streets have lower speed limits, yet are not as heavily used as Domain Tce.

“Palmside St is 30km/h, that’s a real unpopulated, untravelled street, it’s got hardly any traffic and they’ve made that a 30km/h,” she said.

“Domain Tce remains at 50km/h and I want to slow it down because there’s too much going on.”