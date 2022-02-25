Safety concerns at busy intersection: Call to ban right turns onto Lincoln Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Potter shared her concerns about the dangerous and busy intersection where Domain Tce meets Lincoln Rd with the board. Members supported her suggestions to lower the speed limit to 30km/h and ban right-hand turns onto Lincoln Rd.
The board also requested Christchurch City Council staff advise them of any different options to improve safety at the intersection.
She said Hoon Hay Rd and Lyttelton St on either side of Domain Tce have lights for right-turning traffic, so if the right-turn at Domain Tce is banned there are still options close by.
“You don’t need the Domain Tce [right-turn], which is very narrow because the cycleway is next door to it and can’t really encompass a right-hand turner or a left-hand turner,” Potter said.
“So those people who are wanting to go left at rush hour are having tremendous difficulty getting out.”
Lincoln Rd, which leads off Domain Tce, can get particularly busy during peak times, with an average of 72,568 vehicles passing through both ways daily.
Potter also said children's safety is an issue around Domain Tce, as there is a lot of sport played in the area with Spreydon Domain and the tennis club close by.
“All of this means we should slow the traffic down going through Domain Tce.”
She also noted other nearby streets have lower speed limits, yet are not as heavily used as Domain Tce.
“Palmside St is 30km/h, that’s a real unpopulated, untravelled street, it’s got hardly any traffic and they’ve made that a 30km/h,” she said.
“Domain Tce remains at 50km/h and I want to slow it down because there’s too much going on.”