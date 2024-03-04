Sculpture at home in New Brighton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“Wow – what a journey it has been,” said Jeet, who lives close to the toki’s final resting place.
“I like that it has gone back to the site where I was creating pieces in my art studio, which was at the old school.
“The piece takes me back to building relations with Renew New Brighton and the many, many artists who were there.”
The toki was commissioned by SCAPE Public Art, after Jamie Hanton, then the managing curator, approached Jeet in response to the theme Sweat Equity, where different artists explored the effect of capital and labour on bodies.
Jeet drew inspiration from his Indian ancestors who were brought to Fiji as indentured labourers.
The work also references the former school being in the process of redevelopment.
"The earthquakes happened and I wanted to make a work that talked about ‘we’re ploughing into the soil again’.
"A part of the inspiration for the design was asking myself, why am I making this?"
They could also be carried ceremonially as a symbol of power and authority.
"We wear these forms now, but they had functionality too. They were used as tools,” he said.
"Thanks to Leigh Mason, the Coombes sheet metal and fabrication director, for assistance in the initial construction and donating the $20,000 it cost to make, and to all, for their support.”
The last $7000 was funded by SCAPE. Executive director Richard Aindow said it was exciting to bring Jeet’s work to New Brighton.
"SCAPE’s vision is to bring permanent artworks to life in communities across the whole city. It’s immensely satisfying to install a piece where the artist lives and works.”
He Toki Maitai, which translates as “beautiful toki or foreign/steel toki”, was on temporary display at Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre.