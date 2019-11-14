Seawall to be repaired

Waves have been scouring out mortar and sediments between the rocks and creating voids in behind them in the seawall. Image: CCC

Maintenance repairs are needed along the Beach Rd seawall in Akaroa.

The city council is seeking public’s opinion on options to fix the structure, which was built from unreinforced stone between 1901-1904.

Over time, wave action of the sea has been scouring out mortar and sediments between the rocks and creating voids in behind them.

This has resulted in damage or slumping to the pavement behind the sea wall, and in some areas holes or pavement collapse is starting to appear.

Due to the deterioration, some areas have had to be temporarily fenced for pedestrian safety.

The preferred method of repair is a ‘stone revetment toe’, where a rock base is added to the front of an existing wall. Other options include a rock base, concrete bags, gabion basket enclosure, sheet piling, concrete spraying, stone masonry and grouting.

City council staff plan to carry out the repairs during winter 2020 so that it is completed before the busy summer visitor period.

•To have your say, visit https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursa...