'Significant delays' after Christchurch motorway crashes

All lanes are now clear after the crashes on SH1. Photo: NZTA

Motorists faced major delays on State Highway 1 north of Christchurch this morning after two crashes within 30 minutes.

Police said the first crash was reported near the Tram Rd on-ramp on the Northern Motorway about 6.40am on Tuesday.

It involved five vehicles and temporarily blocked the southbound lanes.

The second crash, reported near the Main North Road off-ramp about 7am, also blocked the southbound lanes for a time.

"Significant delays remain as traffic is queued back to Williams St," a NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said at 8.30am.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.