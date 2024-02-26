Six60's emotional farewell in front of 35,000 concertgoers

About 35,000 concertgoers packing into Hagley Park. Photo: George Heard

Christchurch’s biggest party returned for its ninth year with 35,000 concertgoers packing into Hagley Park for a music and culture extravaganza. The Herald’s Pierre Nixon was there to soak it all in.

With 27C weather and a brief moment of rain, Electric Avenue managed to pull off yet another fantastically large party in the South Island’s biggest city, hosting some of the biggest international acts and a plethora of Kiwi stars.

A fresh layout of the festival this year saw easier access for punters, with all four stages, including the iconic hangar stage and a brand new circus-themed stage, in a row.

Organisers managed to accommodate the large crowd of thousands from across New Zealand and the world with over 150,000 drinks on deck, with 500 bar staff on hand to serve them.

The festival site itself was gigantic, covering a whopping 100,000 square meters and needing around 10km of fencing for crowd control.

No wonder I walked over 20,000 steps.

Among the Kiwi stars that rocked Hagley Park were the NZ institution Six60.

In a poignant and memorable performance, Six60 bid farewell to their drummer and founding member, Eli Paewai, at Electric Avenue.

Paewai announced earlier this month that he would be retiring from the role after 16 years in the band.

In a statement on social media, Paewai said being a founding member of the band had been “one of the most fulfilling things in my life.

“I am so grateful for my time on stage, the support of the fans, and especially for my time with the boys.”

Taking the stage in the evening as the sun dipped below the horizon, the band delivered a powerhouse performance.

Six60 bid farewell to their drummer and founding member, Eli Paewai, at Electric Avenue. Photo: George Heard

Throughout the set, emotions ran high as fans cheered and sang along to Six60′s hits, knowing it would be Paewai’s last show with the band.

With every drumbeat, Paewai bid adieu to his illustrious 16-year journey, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans who had grown alongside the band, witnessing their meteoric rise to Kiwi stardom.

As their set drew to a close, lead singer Matiu Walters took a moment to express gratitude to Paewai for his years of dedication and passion. The crowd erupted into applause, showing their appreciation for the drummer’s contributions to Six60′s success.

The moment even left a few fans teary-eyed.

The Chemical Brothers return to New Zealand

As dusk descended, headliners The Chemical Brothers took the stage, unleashing a sonic odyssey set with pulsating rhythms and hypnotic visuals.

From the trance rhythms of Block Rockin’ Beats to the ethereal melodies of Star Guitar, each track was a transcendent journey through the cosmos of electronic music, leaving the Hagley Park crowd spellbound and entranced.

Accompanied by mesmerising visuals that danced across colossal screens, The Chemical Brothers’ performance was a multi-sensory extravaganza, a symphony of sight and sound that captivated the imagination.

For the British electronica veterans, Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands, it was their first visit to New Zealand in more than a decade.

The duo have played a handful of standalone shows over the years but also twice played closing Boiler Room slots at the old Big Day Out (2000 and 2005).

Other Acts

Elsewhere, British DJ/Producers Hybrid Minds mesmerised the Canterbury crowd with their signature blend of liquid drum and bass, performing on the epic hangar stage.

Shapeshifter’s set featured a dynamic blend of drum and bass, dubstep, and live instrumentation creating an electrifying atmosphere that had the crowd in awe.

Meanwhile, Kiwi band L.A.B nailed their mid-afternoon set time, after they just released their newest album L.A.B VI.

With their infectious energy and tight musicality, they had the crowd grooving from start to finish. Their seamless blend of reggae, dub, and funk created a vibrant afternoon atmosphere that was impossible not to get swept up in.

Synthony brought a unique orchestral twist to the electronic music scene, creating an unforgettable fusion of classical and dance music.

Despite the brief spell of rain that descended upon EA just before 5pm, festivalgoers refused to let the weather dampen their spirits. With raincoats donned and umbrellas in hand, ravers danced with even more spirit, turning the rain into a moment of joy.

Gone were the RFID wristband woes, which left some attendees disappointed last year. The festival wristbands were replaced by seamless entry as well as a site extension that alleviated any lingering congestion, allowing patrons to navigate the festival grounds with ease.

So what will 2025 Electric Avenue bring? Festival Organiser Callam Mitchell earlier told the Herald a two-day festival model is being discussed to meet demand… So could we see that in 2025?