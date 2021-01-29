Southerly change brings dramatic drop in temperatures, snow

Mt Hutt's live webcam on Friday morning. Photo: Supplied

A southerly change has blown away the searing heat felt earlier this week throughout the South Island.

It comes after a wave of 30-plus deg C temperatures, tinder-dry grass feeding fires and thunderstorms.

MetService forecaster Andy Best said the southerly change will see temperatures in the mid-teens through to the weekend.

The week will close out on a chilly note with a 20 deg C plummet in temperature.

Best said Friday will dawn fine, but southwesterly winds will drive the mercury down, with a high of just 16 deg C expected in Christchurch.

Fresh snow could be seen on Mt Hutt on Friday morning.