Monday, 7 March 2022

Speed being monitored after residents share safety concerns

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The city council is investigating traffic speed and volume in Awatea Gardens following residents’...
    The city council is investigating traffic speed and volume in Awatea Gardens following residents’ concerns. Photo: Star News
    An investigation is under way to see if a road in Wigram is safe.

    Traffic data is being collected by the Christchurch City Council following two residents of Awatea Gardens raising safety concerns.

    Devices for collecting speed data were installed last month. The issue was also raised by the residents at a Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting.

    There have been multiple near-misses between traffic and pedestrians, with vehicles not keeping to the 40km/h speed limit, the pair of residents told the board.

    “There’s near misses every day. It’s got to the point where we’re just waiting for an accident,” one resident said.

    Awatea Gardens. Photo: Star News
    Awatea Gardens. Photo: Star News
    They said Awatea Gardens had increasingly more traffic and a way to prevent traffic from speeding is needed.

    Speed bumps were the solution they supported, showing the board four locations on a map where they believed these would be most effective.

    City council acting transport operations manager Stephen Wright said information from the Awatea Gardens devices were not yet available as data on vehicle speed and volume was still being collected.

    "Once this is complete we will analyse the data and report back to the board. This will likely be within the next three months," Wright said.

    Physical traffic calming features, including speed bumps, could be warranted, depending on the traffic analysis.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter