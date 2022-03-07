Speed being monitored after residents share safety concerns

The city council is investigating traffic speed and volume in Awatea Gardens following residents’ concerns. Photo: Star News

An investigation is under way to see if a road in Wigram is safe.

Traffic data is being collected by the Christchurch City Council following two residents of Awatea Gardens raising safety concerns.

Devices for collecting speed data were installed last month. The issue was also raised by the residents at a Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting.

There have been multiple near-misses between traffic and pedestrians, with vehicles not keeping to the 40km/h speed limit, the pair of residents told the board.

“There’s near misses every day. It’s got to the point where we’re just waiting for an accident,” one resident said.

Awatea Gardens. Photo: Star News

They said Awatea Gardens had increasingly more traffic and a way to prevent traffic from speeding is needed.

Speed bumps were the solution they supported, showing the board four locations on a map where they believed these would be most effective.

City council acting transport operations manager Stephen Wright said information from the Awatea Gardens devices were not yet available as data on vehicle speed and volume was still being collected.

"Once this is complete we will analyse the data and report back to the board. This will likely be within the next three months," Wright said.

Physical traffic calming features, including speed bumps, could be warranted, depending on the traffic analysis.