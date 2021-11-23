State Highway 1 crash cleared, all lanes now open

The crash on Johns Rd. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

A busy section of State Highway 1 in Christchurch was blocked after a crash this morning.

The left northbound lane on Johns Rd, just past the Harewood Rd roundabout, was closed following the crash about 11.30am on Tuesday.

The scene was cleared by about 12.30pm - and the road is open.

"The crash is now clear of the road and all lanes of traffic are available," a Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said.

"Orion will be back later at some point to replace the removed lighting pole."