Stolen Ferrymead park Hilux found at scrapyard

The stolen Hilux was towed back to Ferrymead Heritage Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Ferrymead Heritage Park has welcomed back its Toyota Hilux after it was stolen.

The alleged thief was seen taking the ute on CCTV. Photo: Supplied

The events manager at the Christchurch park, Jack Fraser, said the 1985 Hilux was driven through the gate by the thief as he made his escape about 7pm last Sunday.

"It’s caused considerable damage to the gate."

Fraser said the Hilux was the park’s workhorse, mainly used by the property department to transport heavy items and for gardening duties.

Because it wasn’t used on public roads it did not have registration plates.

The park reached out on social media for sightings of the vehicle and driver.

However, Fraser said someone spotted it at a Christchurch scrapyard and alerted the park via social media.

The Hilux was recovered last Wednesday and towed back to the park.

Ferrymead Heritage Park's 1985 Toyota Hilux before it was stolen. Photo: Supplied

The Ferrymead Park signage on the vehicle had been painted over in black on both doors.

Fraser said police are investigating the theft. Parts from the vehicle were advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Fraser said the brazen theft has left park staff a bit shaken but it was great to get back a "valued member of the team".

Ferrymead Heritage Park management will assess the damage to the ute and work with their insurance company to get the vehicle back up and running.

The Toyota Hilux was recently named as the most stolen car in New Zealand, according to finance firm MoneyHub. Over the six-month period between May 1 and October 31, 171 Hilux utes were stolen around New Zealand.