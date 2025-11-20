Sumner's beachside surfer houses get reprieve from demolition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Owner Denis Harwood told The Press in December last year the houses on the Marriner St/Esplanade corner would be demolished in June to make way for a 21-apartment luxury development.
In August, he was reported as saying the planned complex would be four storeys high and worth $78-$85 million.
But now a ‘for rent’ sign is on Dog Town’s fence and long overdue renovations are starting to be made, indicating the development is either on hold or not going ahead.
Harwood bought Dog Town at 58 Marriner St and the adjacent Shore Shack at 52 Marriner St in March 1993.
The properties have a combined RV of $3.72m.
The city council said no resource consents have been applied for at either property.
It was previously reported Harwood intended to build 20 five-star serviced apartments in February 2016, but the plans were never realised for reasons unclear.
Across the road from the beach, surfers have called Dog Town a haven for more than 30 years.
It is now tenantless but the adjacent Shore Shack still has people living there.
He was glad to see the infamous shack’s legacy live on.
“It’s cool to see it still standing, and especially the house next door (Shore Shack) gets to keep being a remnant of what used to be – an amazing waterside of surfers and people who enjoy that kind of lifestyle,” he said.