Sunflowers standing tall in Christchurch

Jimina Weir spent the summer nurturing her sunflowers with plenty of water, but the Hei Hei resident was still surprised to be awarded the tallest sunflower in a community competition for her 2.4m plant.

She was one of about 60 to take part in the sunflower growing competition run by the Hei Hei Broomfield Community Development Trust, also known as “126 On The Corner.”

Seeds were given away in November and on Saturday community development worker Tracey Buunk spent the day visiting people in their gardens to judge the results with Henk Buunk.

The competition was about encouraging people to grow things by showing them how easy it was, Buunk said.

“It was great going and measuring up everyone’s sunflowers and some great efforts were put in to grow these beautiful sunflowers.

“This is the third year of having these competitions but the first year with handing out seeds instead of plants.”

The next competition would again see plants rather than seeds handed out when registrations opened in November.