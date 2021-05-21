Support, concerns over proposal to update drone rules

The city council submission ultimately supports the proposal but has raised questions over noise and privacy issues, the potential to scare off or harm birdlife. Photo: Getty Images

Drones could be buzzing over Christchurch more if a proposal from the Ministry of Transport is adopted.

The city council has supported the proposal outlined within the ministry’s Enabling Drone Integration discussion document, but has concerns about some impacts of it.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority are consulting the public on the proposal to update the rules on drones to enable greater use of them in the civil aviation system.

If adopted, drones could be used more for tasks including transporting goods, carrying people, assisting emergency and rescue operations and civil construction.

A 2019 ministry study found the value of drone use to the New Zealand economy could be between $4.6 billion to $7.9 billion over the next 25 years.

The city council submission ultimately supports the proposal but has raised questions over noise and privacy issues, the potential to scare off or harm birdlife, and for drones to create greenhouse gas emissions.

In her submission, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said: “A balance needs to be found between the benefits to business/individuals (e.g. cheaper transportation/ delivery cost) with potential increased public nuisance such as increased noise over properties and privacy concerns. We need to consider the four aspects of community well-being – social, economic, environmental and cultural.”

Ministry of Transport economic regulation manager Tom Forster said: “We acknowledge there are broader privacy and nuisance issues that have been triggered by the use of drones. These issues have been taken into account through the policy development process.

“We are required to mitigate any environmental impact as we develop policy, such as any negative impact on wildlife.

“We are currently in the process of consulting on these matters and have engaged with the Department of Conservation accordingly.”

The public has until 5pm on June 4 to give feedback on the proposal and can do so here.