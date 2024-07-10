SUV driver caught speeding with family lambasted by police

The SUV wwas caught speeding along State Highway 80 this morning. Photo: Canterbury police

Police have taken to social media to criticise the driver of an SUV caught speeding along an icy state highway on Wednesday morning with their family in the vehicle.

Canterbury Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson posted to Facebook about the incident, saying police were "surprised to find an SUV speeding along State Highway 80 this morning".

"At around 9.30am in this morning’s cold and icy conditions police sighted a vehicle travelling more than 30km/h over the speed limit through the Mackenzie area.

"A Mackenzie-based highway patrol officer activated lights and sirens and the vehicle came to a stop, upon arriving at the driver’s window they were surprised to find they were driving with their family.

“This was poor driving behaviour that could have resulted in serious consequences, we see too many preventable deaths on our roads, including when speed is combined with icy road conditions.

"Police ask motorists to allow extra time ahead of your departure, this will ensure you can get to your destination in time, without putting your and others' safety at risk.

"Police urge motorists to drive to the conditions, pay attention to the road, buckle in, and put the phone away.

"You can expect to see us out on the roads anywhere anytime,” Robertson said.