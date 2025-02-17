Swimming club hopes to take over running of Christchurch pool

The Wharenui Sports Centre pool. Photo: Newsline

The Wharenui Swimming Club hopes to take over the operation of the Wharenui Sports Centre from Christchurch City Council.

An information session on Tuesday will shed light on the council’s plans for the Elizabeth St facility in Riccarton and how it will complement the new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre which is set to open at the end of the year in the central city.

Club president Paula Quayle said the club punches well above its weight.

"The goal is to take over both capital and operational matters (at the Wharenui Sports Centre).

"We will work alongside council as they see the benefit in us staying open.”

It is a far cry from 2021, when the city council was considering shutting Wharenui when Parakiore opens.

More than 150 submissions were sent to the city council in favour of Wharenui staying open.

In 2019, the average monthly patronage of Wharenui was 8200. In 2024 it was 42,580.

The resurgence in numbers comes at the same time as Jen Hooper’s tenure as general manager of the recreation centre.

“I’ve been general manager for five years, brought on by the committee to reestablish the identity of the pool,” Hooper said. “We cater to a lot of diversity and the critical thing is knowing your people, we have the most transient community in Riccarton.”

Hooper said the facility is looking at ways to be more sustainable, and solar is an option.

“We look forward to exploring solar power generation options over the next 12 to 24 months.

“Power is one of our largest operational costs other than wages, and our energy bill exceeds $20,000 in winter.

“Any operational savings we can achieve will allow us to continue offering our current programmes at an affordable rate and add new ones.”

Councillor for Riccarton Tyla Harrison Hunt has been a strong advocate for Wharenui.

“They are the lifeblood of central Riccarton and do much more than just run swimming lessons, they have a long and strong history in Riccarton in providing an outlet for young and old.”

Photo: Wharenui Sports Centre

At present, the agreement is a month-by-month lease, with the council planning to support the facility through the current financial year with a two-year trial period following.

This is to ensure the operation is able to be delivered.

The financial forecast developed by the club during the trial period requires an operational subsidy of $100,000 in FY27 and $84,000 in FY28 from the city council.

Quayle said the club, which is more than 100 years old, is a factory of swimming talent with Olympic representative Taiko Torepe-Ormsby representing New Zealand in Paris last year.

“It is inspiring for the kids to rub shoulders with people like that and see them at the club.”

Looking to the future, Quayle was optimistic at where Wharenui is placed.

“We have come a long way in the last five years financially and we want to keep the good things going.”